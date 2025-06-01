Shockley named recipient of #GQSOLID award Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

GRANITE QUARRY — The Town of Granite Quarry has named Finance Officer Shelly Shockley as the first recipient of the new quarterly #GQSOLID Award, recognizing her dedication and service to the community.

The #GQSOLID Award celebrates town employees who consistently go above and beyond their duties, showing exceptional work ethic, teamwork and a positive attitude that strengthens their departments and the entire organization. Winners are carefully selected by an Employee Committee through peer nominations.

Shockley has worked with the town since 2017 and has demonstrated commitment and professionalism. Last year, she earned her Certified Local Government Finance Officer credentials after extensive coursework and rigorous exams in Governmental Accounting, Financial Planning and Budgeting, Cash Management and Investments, and Financial Management. Her reliability is evident in her unwavering dedication to ensuring payroll is completed on time — even when she is ill or away for training.

“Shelly puts the town’s employees above herself. When she is sick and at home, payroll still gets done. She goes on vacation or training and stays up late to get payroll done. I have been here for four years and never had a late check. Every time I need help, she jumps in. Shelly does such a wonderful job and is a great Team GQ teammate. Her work ethic inspires me to do better,” wrote one of her fellow nominators.

In the release, the town of Granite Quarry congratulates Shelly Shockley for her well-deserved recognition and thanks to all employees who contribute to making the town a great place to live and work.

“Shelly embodies the spirit of the #GQSOLID Award,” Mayor Brittany Barnhardt is quoted as saying in a release from the town. “Her dedication and professionalism set a high standard for all of us. We are lucky to have such a committed team member who consistently puts the needs of the town and her colleagues first.”