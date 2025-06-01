Rowan Chamber 100+ Year Business Spotlight: Nazareth Child & Family Connection Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

By Sydney Murphy

For the Salisbury Post

ROWAN COUNTY — As part of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 100th anniversary celebration, we are proud to recognize Nazareth Child & Family Connection — a long-standing organization serving our community since 1906. By spotlighting businesses and nonprofits like Nazareth that have stood the test of time, we honor the vital role they play in shaping our local economy, strengthening our community and leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

For more than a century, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has been a beacon of hope for children and families in need. What began in 1906 as a small orphanage with just four children has grown into a lifeline for thousands, offering residential care, foster services and mental health support. Through change and progress, Nazareth’s mission remains the same, to empower youth and families in developing solutions that ensure their success in the future.

A vision that became a legacy

Nazareth was founded by Rev. J.M.L. Lyerly of Shiloh Reformed Church, a man passionate about caring for children without families. Determined to create a safe and nurturing home, Rev. Lyerly worked tirelessly to secure funding and support from local churches. His vision became a reality when Miss Mary P. Abbott and four children moved into the Nazareth Orphans’ Home on Dec. 1, 1906.

Initially, Nazareth was an orphanage and a working farm, producing its own meat, dairy, poultry and eggs — not for sale, but to nourish the children. By 1916, just a decade later, the home had grown to house 42 children, proving how essential its mission was to the community.

119 years of stability and growth

Nazareth has remained in its original location on Crescent Road, but it has evolved far beyond its early days as an orphanage. Today, it is a comprehensive support system for children and families, offering:

Residential group homes (8 homes and 4 apartments)

Foster care programs

Day treatment programs

Outpatient mental health and substance use counseling (with offices in Salisbury and Lexington)

The secret to Nazareth’s longevity? Its people. Many staff members have devoted several years to the organization, providing children with the stability, comfort and expertise they need to thrive. The unwavering support of the local community has also ensured that Nazareth can continue adapting to meet the evolving needs of the region.

As the Rowan Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 100th anniversary, Nazareth Child & Family Connection stands as a shining example of endurance, adaptation and community-driven success. From its humble beginnings to its transformative impact today, Nazareth remains a place of refuge, healing and second chances for those who need it most.

For more information about Nazareth Child & Family Connection and how to support their mission, go to nazcfc.org.