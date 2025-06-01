RoCo Public Health launches mental health and resiliency webpage to support community well-being Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

Rowan County Public Health has announced the launch of its new Mental Health and Resiliency webpage, a central hub of information and resources designed to support the mental well-being of Rowan County residents. This webpage is the result of a collaborative effort led by the Healthy Rowan’s Mental Health Collaborative, a coalition of local organizations dedicated to improving community health.

Collaborative members who contributed to the development of this resource include Novant Health, United Way, Vaya Health, Rowan Helping Ministries, Partners in Learning, Rowan County Department of Social Services, Rowan-Salisbury School System, Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center, Bright View, Nazareth Child & Family Connection, Terri Hess Child Advocacy Center, and Main Street Marketplace and Meeting Place.

The new webpage features a wide range of content, including:

Educational information on mental health, trauma and resiliency

Access to local and regional mental health resources

Training opportunities for individuals and organizations

Mental health data and community reports

The development of the Mental Health and Resiliency Webpage was driven by data from the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment, which identified mental health as a priority health concern for Rowan County. In response, the Healthy Rowan Mental Health Collaborative has worked diligently to create a centralized, user-friendly resource that empowers residents to take action for their mental well-being.

https://www.rowancountync.gov/ 1966/Mental-Health-and- Resiliency . To explore the new Mental Health and Resiliency Webpage, go to: