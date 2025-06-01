RoCo Health Department recognizes World No Tobacco Day with a renewed call Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

On World No Tobacco Day, the Rowan County Health Department joins global and local partners in raising awareness about the devastating health, social, economic and environmental impacts of tobacco and nicotine use. As we mark this important day, we also celebrate local progress and invite all municipalities, organizations and citizens to take action in creating a tobacco-free future.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death worldwide, responsible for over 8 million deaths each year. It is linked to heart disease, cancer, lung disease and a range of other serious health conditions. Beyond health, tobacco drains the economy through healthcare costs and lost productivity, disproportionately affecting low-income communities. Environmentally, tobacco production and waste pollute water, degrade soil and litter public spaces with non-biodegradable cigarette butts and vape cartridges.

Local communities leading the way

Rowan County is highlighting the towns of Granite Quarry and Cleveland for adopting comprehensive nicotine-free policies for their parks and recreation areas. These policies prohibit the use of all tobacco and nicotine products — including electronic cigarettes, vaping devices and oral nicotine products — not just traditional tobacco. This inclusive approach reflects a strong commitment to combating nicotine addiction, particularly among young people, and promoting long-term community health. By creating cleaner, safer outdoor environments, these towns set a powerful example for others to follow. Their efforts also help reduce exposure to secondhand smoke and discourage youth from starting nicotine use in any form.

Supporting policy change across the county

The Rowan County Health Department offers technical assistance, guidance and resources to municipalities, schools and organizations interested in developing or updating tobacco-free and nicotine-free policies and programs. Whether you’re a business looking to update your wellness policy or a town council ready to adopt a new ordinance, we’re here to help every step of the way.

Statewide efforts: Supporting T-21 policy

This all comes at a time where local and state level partners are working to advocate for legislation that aligns with the federal Tobacco 21 (T-21) law. T-21 raises the minimum legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21. North Carolina is among the eight states who have yet to adopt a Tobacco 21 law. This policy is vital for preventing youth initiation, as nearly 95 percent of adult smokers begin before age 21. Enforcing T-21 at the state level ensures stronger compliance and greater impact in protecting our youth from lifelong addiction.

Take action today

We call on local leaders, business owners, educators and community advocates to join us in the fight against tobacco-related harms. If you’re interested in creating or updating your tobacco-free policies or want to support statewide T-21 legislation, contact the Rowan County Health Department today. Together, we can build a healthier, cleaner and tobacco-free Rowan County.