Preview: County commissioners to hold budget public hearing Published 12:05 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will hold the public hearing for the budget for the upcoming fiscal year during the upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

County Manager Aaron Church presented his recommended budget, which kept the tax rate the same as the current year but included fee increases throughout county departments, including the tax assessors office and the planning department for printing, emergency services for emergency and nonemergency transportation, environmental health for permit and testing fees, health for dental and clinic fees and animal services for rabies vaccines and health certificates.

The budget also represented a total decrease of approximately 10 percent from the current year’s total, at $215,404,572, down from $238,819,248 in the 2024-2025 budget.

The proposed budget can be found on the county manager’s office website. More information can also be found in a previous Salisbury Post story at https://www.salisburypost.com/2025/05/22/proposed-county-budget-down-10-percent-tax-rate-holds-steady/.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: