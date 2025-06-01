Preview: County commissioners to hold budget public hearing
Published 12:05 am Sunday, June 1, 2025
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will hold the public hearing for the budget for the upcoming fiscal year during the upcoming meeting on Tuesday.
County Manager Aaron Church presented his recommended budget, which kept the tax rate the same as the current year but included fee increases throughout county departments, including the tax assessors office and the planning department for printing, emergency services for emergency and nonemergency transportation, environmental health for permit and testing fees, health for dental and clinic fees and animal services for rabies vaccines and health certificates.
The budget also represented a total decrease of approximately 10 percent from the current year’s total, at $215,404,572, down from $238,819,248 in the 2024-2025 budget.
The proposed budget can be found on the county manager’s office website. More information can also be found in a previous Salisbury Post story at https://www.salisburypost.com/2025/05/22/proposed-county-budget-down-10-percent-tax-rate-holds-steady/.
The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include:
- The commissioners will hold a legislative hearing for a Special Non-Residential Intensity Allocation allowing for the construction of two 15,000 sq. ft. warehouse buildings located at 115 and 145 Nitro Alley.
- The commissioners will hold a legislative hearing for a rezoning request from Manufactured Home Park to Rural Agricultural for a three-acre property located at 1075 Parks Road. The rezoning would allow the owner to subdivide the property.
- The commissioners will hear updates on the county noise ordinance, including ordinances from similar counties, noise complaints registered in 2024 and staff comments from departments associated with noise complaints. The update comes after the commissioners asked for the information to potentially update the ordinance.
- The commissioners will consider how to proceed with the Crawford Building. Currently, contracted engineer CPL Architects has provided construction plans with an estimated cost of approximately $3.95 million for the renovations and approximately $1.4 million for the expansion of the district attorney’s office.