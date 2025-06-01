Preview: City council to hold public hearing for budget
Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will hold the public hearing for the budget for the upcoming fiscal year during the upcoming meeting on Tuesday.
City Manager Jim Greene Jr. presented his recommended budget, which kept the tax rate the same as the current year but increased stormwater fees by 10 percent and Salisbury-Rowan Utility sewer and water fees by four percent, on May 13.
The budget also represented a total decrease of 1.8 percent from the current year’s total, at $117,947,113, down from $119,746,878 in the 2024-2025 budget.
The proposed budget can be found on the Salisbury Finance Department’s website. More information can also be found in a previous Salisbury Post story at www.salisburypost.com/2025/05/15/salisbury-budget-decreases-from-prior-year-due-to-economic-uncertainty-tax-rate-holds-steady/.
The Salisbury City Council meets on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in town hall, located at 217 S. Main St., Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include:
- The Council will recognize the Salisbury High School golf team for winning the NCHSAA 2A championship and the track team for winning a repeat title in the 4×800 relay in the state championship meet.
- The Council will recognize retiring Deputy Police Chief Brian Stallings and consider authorizing the issuance of his sidearm and badge.
- The Council will hold a public hearing and consider approving the 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan, the 2025 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan, the 2025 HOME Action Plan and an amendment to the 2020 Annual Action Plan. The plans are each required for applications for federal funding.
- The Council will receive an update from Livingstone College officials on the status of Monroe Street School and issues surrounding the stabilization and maintenance of the property.
- The Council will reconsider endorsing the nomination of the Livingstone College National Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places. The nomination would extend the currently existing district across the campus down to Old Plank Road. The Council denied recommendation at the previous meeting.
- The Council will consider approval of a site plan for Walmart, 323 Arlington St., that would allow for a 3,031 sq. ft. retail addition and resurfacing and renovation of the existing parking lot.