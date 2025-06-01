Preview: City council to hold public hearing for budget Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will hold the public hearing for the budget for the upcoming fiscal year during the upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

City Manager Jim Greene Jr. presented his recommended budget, which kept the tax rate the same as the current year but increased stormwater fees by 10 percent and Salisbury-Rowan Utility sewer and water fees by four percent, on May 13.

The budget also represented a total decrease of 1.8 percent from the current year’s total, at $117,947,113, down from $119,746,878 in the 2024-2025 budget.

The proposed budget can be found on the Salisbury Finance Department’s website. More information can also be found in a previous Salisbury Post story at www.salisburypost.com/2025/05/15/salisbury-budget-decreases-from-prior-year-due-to-economic-uncertainty-tax-rate-holds-steady/.

The Salisbury City Council meets on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in town hall, located at 217 S. Main St., Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: