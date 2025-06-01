Motorcyclist killed when SUV turns in front of him Published 9:20 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

A 24-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon when a car turned in front of the motorcycle he was driving.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, just after 1 p.m. a Toyota SUV was stopped at a stop sign on Fox Run Road before the driver pulled out, making a left turn onto Old Concord Road. That driver reportedly turned into the path of the oncoming motorcycle driven by Hunter Lee Hines.

Hines, reports say, laid the bike over prior to the collision, likely to try to avoid a crash, and he slid into the SUV. The car did not hit the bike itself. Hines was wearing a helmet according to emergency personnel, but was pronounced deceased at the scene. Highway patrol has confirmed that Hines’ family has been notified.

Troopers say at this time they do not consider speed a factor in the incident but are continuing their investigation.

Stephen Joseph Myers, 49, the driver of the Toyota, was cited for a yield violation and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.