Fish for Fun to be held in Granite Quarry: Other fishing events planned across the state Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

Staff reports

Go fish!

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) and its partners are participating in National Fishing and Boating Week, held the first week of June each year, with events being held throughout North Carolina.

Among those events will be the Spring Fish for Fun in Granite Quarry on Saturday, June 7.

This event, sponsored by the Granite Quarry Events Committee, in partnership with Blue Line Brotherhood, will be held at Granite Lake Park, 500 N. Salisbury Ave., with two sessions available, from 9-10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing rods; however, loaner rods and bait will be available while supplies last.

A food truck will be available on site.

As noted on the event flier on town’s website, those age 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, and no pets allowed.

It was also noted that participants must check in and attend a safety orientation before fishing.

Register online at the town of Granite Quarry website, and note that registration for the event ends at noon on Friday, June 6.

For additional information, call 704-279-5596.