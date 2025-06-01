Fatherhood banquet set for June 7; tickets available Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Fathers who have made an impact in the community will be celebrated and honored during a special banquet in June.

The Strozier Community & Family Foundation will be sponsoring its third annual Honoring Our Fathers Fatherhood Banquet on June 7 from 2-5 p.m. at the Promise City Event Center, 112B South Main St., Salisbury.

April Butler, CEO of the foundation, said at this event, they “celebrate the dedication and commitment of our 2025 father figures nominees.”

“Our goal is to celebrate and congratulate dads who have really been involved and participated with our community as well as our family,” said Butler, who added that the event is in honor of her father.

Nominations were made from family members and those in the community, and Butler said she had a small committee that helps in the selection process.

This year they have been able to give awards to 15 fathers, she added.

During the formal, ticketed event, she said that Pastor Derrick Hawkins would serve as the guest speaker. Additional features will include a welcome speech by Mayor Tamara Sheffield, the presentation of awards, a slide presentation of the first two banquets, treats and entertainment by Yakiema White.

All Things Musical will also be there, Butler said, as they are collaborating with them and will be hosting the event.

The community is invited to attend. Registration is required and cost for the event is $15 per ticket, with proceeds benefiting youth initiatives. June 6 is the deadline to get a ticket.

Butler said that she has some sponsorship tickets that are available. For these and to register, visit the foundation’s Facebook page and click on the QR code, contact her by email at Abutler@jeseventcenter.com or call her at 704-796-0843.

Also at the event, Butler said that applications would be shared for the first annual Strozier Foundation Scholarship, and she is hoping to be able to select at least one senior going off to college to be able to receive some funds.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor for the event and being recognized for your support of our banquet, there are various levels including Gold sponsor for $25; Silver sponsor for $50 and Platinum for $100. Payment can be made by Cash App: $Labutler1231; Apple Pay: 704-796-0843 or by check made payable to The Strozier Community & Family Foundation

We’ve got a lot of great people coming to honor these fathers and celebrate them for being so instrumental in the community,” said Butler. “I’m excited, year three.”