Dance and music classes return to Kannapolis with Piedmont School Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

By Elisabeth Strillacci

KANNAPOLIS — Anyone from the age of three up who has a yen for studying dance or music, for fun or for something more serious, will have an opportunity to step into classes this summer as the Piedmont School of Music and Dance reopens in Kannapolis.

The school, founded by Rebecca Wiley more than 20 years ago, offers children through adults the chance to learn both dance and music. In 1992, according to her biography on the website, “Wiley became a full-time company member of American Ballet Theatre in New York, N.Y. During her time in New York, she also performed with The Stars of New York City Ballet.” She also founded the Piedmont Dance Theater.

Ava Barnes, the student success advisor, graduated from the program two years ago after 10 years of study in dance, and her commitment to the program is intense.

“Dance and music are for everyone, it just takes walking in the door,” Barnes said. “But this program is more than just music and dance. It shapes you as a leader, a performer, a friend and an all around person. Yes you learn grace and physicality and coordination but you learn so much more. It prepares you to be a wonderful human being, not just a performer. So I am very confident in our program’s ability to build well-rounded individuals.

Barnes said they had classes in Kannapolis before COVID but that caused them to reign in a bit. The company had been considering expanding by restarting classes for kids in the Kannapolis and Concord area who can’t travel to Charlotte. Now seemed like the perfect time for expansion, and they are in the process of adding new instructors for that expansion.

Ballet, tap and jazz classes are available for younger students, and ballet and jazz are options for adults with plans to add tap classes down the road. Adult classes are brand new for this area, Barnes said, with adults previously only offered in Charlotte. Classes are available for children as young as three. Music classes for voice, piano, guitar, violin/viola and even fiddle are available as well.

Currently in the middle of their recital season, Barnes said things have been more than a little busy, trying to keep all the balls in the air, but they are “incredibly excited about the new location.”

Located at 1605 Old Earnhardt Road, Kannapolis, anyone interested in signing up can call the office at 704-932-8888.

Email the company at info@music-dance.org to learn more and reserve a spot. They are currently accepting applications and on June 10 and 12 will have intro classes for free. Everything kicks off fully July 7, and for $39.99 anyone can get a two-week trial to make sure it’s just what they want or expect.

“All of our instructors have a passion for dance and music and are so deeply dedicated to their craft and to sharing it,” Barnes said. She noted that some who have danced before and suffered injuries but who are “looking for something to fall in love with again” shouldn’t be afraid to check out the program, “because we have accommodations for a number of injuries or restrictions that will still allow them to enjoy the dance.”

A rising junior at Chapel Hill, Barnes said she continues to dance at every opportunity. She said she is happy to work at the company while on summer break and enjoys an opportunity to substitute teach when needed.

“Ms. Rebecca has given me so much and I’m so glad to be able to give back.” But when she returns to school in August, they will be searching for her replacement, and she hopes it may be someone else who has benefitted from the program as well.

“I don’t play an instrument, as much as I wish I could, but I enjoy watching and listening,” she said. “Music and dance are such wonderful means of expression and you don’t have to be a professional or trained to come take classes and learn.”