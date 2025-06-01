Brad Rhodes: Annuity laddering: A strategy for maximizing value Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

By Brad Rhodes

What is annuity laddering?

Annuity laddering is a strategic approach that distributes the purchase of annuities over time with varying terms or maturity dates. Inspired by the concept of laddering in Certificates of Deposit (CDs) and bonds, this method can significantly enhance an annuity’s value. – Lyle Boss

Many seniors hesitate to include annuities in their retirement portfolios, fearing they might miss out on higher returns during bull markets. While this concern is understandable, especially when retirement savings might feel inadequate, chasing high returns can be risky. Annuity laddering offers a balanced approach, helping to mitigate opportunity costs and provide more stable returns. This strategy is particularly beneficial for retirees and pre-retirees seeking secure income.

Benefits of annuity laddering

Laddering annuities provides several advantages:

Spreads interest rate and re-investment risk: By purchasing annuities at different times, you diversify your exposure to fluctuating interest rates.

Maintains short-term liquidity: Laddering allows you to access funds at various intervals, ensuring you’re not entirely locked into long-term investments.

Potentially takes advantage of long-term rates: By layering purchases, you can benefit from higher long-term rates as they become available.

Adapts to economic conditions: You can buy annuities each year, capitalizing on the prevailing economic environment, including current interest rates and your age at purchase and payout.

Annuity laddering prevents you from locking up all your funds in a low-rate environment or chasing potentially fleeting high returns.

How to build an annuity ladder

Laddering is a personalized strategy, and it’s advisable to consult with a financial advisor specializing in safe money products and annuity ladders tailored to your financial goals. However, here are some common methods:

Spread out your principal: If you have a lump sum, such as $500,000, you could purchase annuities in installments, such as $100,000 per year over five years. This keeps a portion of your funds accessible and allows for other investment opportunities. Vary surrender periods: Buy fixed-rate annuities with different surrender periods. A surrender period is the time you must wait before withdrawing funds without penalties (generally beginning at age 59.5). This allows for liquidity as each surrender period ends. Diversify annuity types: Invest in various types of annuities to balance their respective advantages and disadvantages. Each annuity type has pros and cons, and diversification helps leverage the strengths while mitigating the weaknesses. Stagger payment dates: In addition to laddering purchases, stagger your payout start dates (beginning at age 59.5). Payouts generally increase the older you are when they begin, while life expectancy impacts payout amounts.

Why consider annuities?

Annuities can be an excellent choice for those seeking:

Principal protection

Guaranteed lifetime income

Protection against longevity risk

A legacy for loved ones

Annuity laddering enhances these benefits. Many annuities offer liquidity through penalty-free withdrawals of up to 10% of the annuity’s value annually.

Conclusion

Annuity laddering is a powerful strategy for maximizing the benefits of annuities, providing financial security, and peace of mind in retirement. Consult a safe money and retirement income specialist to explore how annuity laddering can align with your specific needs and financial goals.

Brad Rhodes, a native North Carolinian, is a member of Syndicated Columnists, a national organization committed to a fully transparent approach to money management.