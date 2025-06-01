A Tar Heel legend: Honoring Elizabeth Dole, our friend and hero Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

By Stewart McLaurin

As a North Carolinian who has held the honor of calling Elizabeth Dole a friend for more than 30 years and serving as her chief of staff at the American Red Cross, I am deeply moved to join our state in celebrating her extraordinary life on June 4. This week the North Carolina General Assembly, State Senate and Governor Josh Stein will pay tribute to Senator Dole, a Salisbury native whose journey from the Piedmont to global leadership embodies the heart and resilience of our state. This celebration, joined by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s dedication of a section of I-85 near Salisbury in her honor recognizes a woman who has carried North Carolina’s spirit to the world and brought boundless pride home to us.

Born on July 29, 1936, in Salisbury to Mary Ella Cathey and John Van Hanford, Elizabeth grew up in a town where community and faith shaped her core. I’ve seen her eyes light up recounting her childhood — with friends in the neighborhood, attending First United Methodist Church, and shining at Boyden High School, where she was voted Most Likely to Succeed. That promise flourished at Duke University, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1958, serving as president of the Women’s Student Government Association. Even now, Senator Dole marks her calendar to follow Duke basketball, a tradition that keeps her tethered to her Blue Devil roots. Her love for North Carolina runs deep, from Salisbury’s dogwoods to the roar of Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Elizabeth’s North Carolina accolades reflect the state’s immense pride in her. In 1995, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, honoring her trailblazing leadership. In 2024, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. These tributes, alongside countless local recognitions from the mountains to Manteo, underscore how North Carolina cherishes its daughter, who has never forgotten her roots.

Senator Dole’s national and international achievements are historic. A U.S. Secretary of Transportation under President Ronald Reagan, she was the first woman in that role, championing safety measures like the third brake light and mandatory seatbelt laws that have saved nearly 500,000 lives. As U.S. Secretary of Labor under President George H.W. Bush, she advanced workforce development and workplace safety. Her eight years as president of the American Red Cross, where I had the privilege of working by her side, transformed the organization. As the first woman to lead the Red Cross since Clara Barton, Elizabeth modernized blood safety protocols and led responses to disasters like Hurricane Andrew and the Oklahoma City bombing, touching millions of lives worldwide. Her 2000 presidential campaign broke barriers as the first viable female candidate for a major party’s nomination, inspiring women everywhere.

Perhaps Elizabeth’s most enduring legacy is the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, founded in 2012 to support 14.3 million caregivers of our nation’s wounded military heroes. I’ve witnessed her unwavering commitment to these “hidden heroes” — spouses, parents and siblings who care for injured veterans. The foundation’s transformational impact, from funding respite care to commissioning the first nationwide study on caregiver needs with the RAND Corporation, has reshaped how America supports military families. North Carolina, home to active-duty military and countless veterans, benefits deeply from her work, a testament to her lifelong devotion to service.

North Carolina is more than Elizabeth’s birthplace — it’s her anchor. “North Carolina is my heart,” she once told me, her Salisbury accent warm and familiar. Her campaigns, whether for the Senate or the presidency, drew strength from Tar Heel values — hard work, faith and community. She’s fought for our state’s military bases, farmers and small businesses, always with a personal touch. Senator Dole’s significance to North Carolina is matched by what the state means to her. She credits her parents’ encouragement and Salisbury’s tight-knight community for her drive to serve. Her stories of summer evenings on her family’s porch, listening to neighbors swap tales, reveal a woman grounded by her roots. Even in Washington, she’d tout North Carolina barbecue and invite friends to watch Duke basketball.

As we honor Elizabeth Dole on June 4, we celebrate a friend, a leader and a fellow Tar Heel who has lived a life of purpose. From Salisbury to the Senate, from the Duke campus to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Senator Dole has shown us that one person, rooted in love for her home, can change the world. On behalf of North Carolina — and as her friend and former colleague — I say thank you, Elizabeth, for carrying our state’s heart and making us prouder every day.

Stewart McLaurin is president of the White House Historical Association.