Toi N. Degree: Now is a perfect time to get ready for canning season Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

By Toi Degree

N.C. Cooperative Extension

As the canning season approaches, it’s the perfect time to get organized and make sure everything is ready for preserving your favorite fruits, vegetables, sauces and jams. Whether you’re new to canning or a returning enthusiast, this guide will walk you through all the steps to ensure safe, successful food preservation.

Pressure canners are essential for safely preserving low-acid foods like vegetables, meats, poultry and seafood. To ensure your food is processed safely, your canner must be in good working order.

Test your dial gauge annually

Have your dial gauge tested for accuracy once a year. Local extension offices often offer this service for free or at a low cost.

Have your dial gauge tested for accuracy once a year. Local extension offices often offer this service for free or at a low cost. Check the sealing ring

Look for cracks, brittleness or dryness in the rubber sealing ring. Replace it if you see signs of wear.

Look for cracks, brittleness or dryness in the rubber sealing ring. Replace it if you see signs of wear. Understand your gauge readings: Gauges reading too high can lead to under-processing, which may result in unsafe food. Gauges reading too low can cause over-processing, affecting food texture and quality. Pressure readings within 2 pounds (high or low) can typically be adjusted for. Replace gauges that are off by more than 2 pounds.

Know your gauge type: Dial gauges : Require testing. Weighted gauges : Do not need testing, but should move or jiggle consistently when the correct pressure is reached.



Boiling water canners

Used primarily for high-acid foods like fruits, pickles, jams and jellies.

Inspect the pot thoroughly Check for rust, pinholes and warping. Make sure the rack inside the canner is still intact and functional. Confirm that the canner is deep enough to allow at least 1–2 inches of boiling water above the jars.



Step 2: Inventory and organize supplies

Before you start canning, gather all your supplies and inspect them for damage or wear. Here’s what you’ll need:

Canning jars

Check each jar for cracks, chips or scratches, especially around the rim.

Discard any jars that are damaged, as they can break during processing.

Lids and screw bands

Use new flat lids each season to ensure a proper seal.

Inspect screw bands for rust, dents or bending — only use those in good condition.

Essential tools

Make sure you have the following tools ready and cleaned:

Jar lifters

Canning funnels

Bubble freer/headspace tool

Magnetic lid lifter (lid wand)

Clean cloths or paper towels for wiping rims

Recipes and guidelines

Use current, tested recipes from trusted sources like USDA or Ball.

Older recipes may not meet today’s safety standards.

Step 3: Review safe canning practices

Processing time

Follow the recommended processing time for each food item.

Adjust processing for altitude if necessary (refer to a USDA chart).

Acid content

Ensure recipes for low-acid foods include enough acid (like vinegar or lemon juice) or use a pressure canner.

Foods like tomatoes may require added acid to be safely processed in a water bath canner.

Proper jar sealing

After processing, remove the screw bands and let the jars cool undisturbed for 12–24 hours.

Check seals by pressing the center of the lid — it should not flex.

Label sealed jars with the date and contents.

Store in a cool, dark, dry place.

Step 4: Choose the right foods to can

Go for fresh, seasonal produce

Choose fruits and vegetables that are at their peak ripeness and quality.

Avoid produce that is bruised, overripe or beginning to spoil.

Start simple if you’re a beginner

Easy projects include: Strawberry jam Bread-and-butter pickles Applesauce Tomato salsa



Use the right method for low-acid foods

Pressure canning is required for: Green beans Carrots Meats Potatoes Corn



These foods cannot be safely processed in a boiling water canner due to their low acidity.

Taking time to prepare now will help you avoid delays and ensure a smooth canning season. Safe food preservation begins with proper equipment, reliable recipes and a clear plan. When done right, home-canned foods are not only delicious — they’re also a wonderful way to enjoy the bounty of your garden or local market all year long.

I will be taking appointments for pressure canner testing for dial gauge canners beginning June 2 – July 24, on Mondays and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. If you would like to have your canner tested, please give me a call at 704-216-8970 to schedule a time to bring your canner in. It only takes about 10 minutes, and all I need is the lid.

Toi N. Degree is associate family and consumer education agent with the Rowan County Extension. Contact her at 704-216-8970 or toi_degree@ncsu.edu.