Shelby Carroll: How to properly grow tomatoes in the Piedmont of North Carolina Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

By Shelby Carroll

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Tomatoes are one of the most popular garden vegetables in North Carolina, and for good reason — they’re versatile, rewarding and delicious. However, growing them successfully in the Piedmont region requires some careful planning and local know-how. Here’s a step-by-step guide to growing healthy, productive tomato plants in your backyard.

1. Choose the right varieties

The Piedmont’s hot, humid summers can pose challenges like disease pressure and drought. Choose disease-resistant varieties that perform well in this region. Look for varieties labeled with resistance to common tomato diseases like Fusarium wilt (F), Verticillium wilt (V) and Tomato spotted wilt virus (TSWV).

2. Start at the right time

Tomatoes are warm-season crops and should only be planted after the danger of frost has passed. In the Piedmont, this typically means:

Transplanting seedlings : Mid-April to early May

: Mid-April to early May Starting seeds indoors: 6-8 weeks before the last frost (late February to early March)

Use local Cooperative Extension planting calendars to fine-tune your dates.

3. Pick a sunny, well-drained spot

Tomatoes need at least 6-8 hours of full sun each day. Avoid planting in low-lying areas where water collects. Rotate planting sites each year to prevent disease buildup in the soil.

Tip: Don’t plant tomatoes where you’ve grown other nightshade crops (like peppers, potatoes or eggplants) in the last 2-3 years.

4. Prepare the soil

The red clay soil common in the Piedmont can be productive if managed properly. Follow these steps:

Test your soil (contact your local Extension office for a free test)

(contact your local Extension office for a free test) Add compost to improve drainage and nutrient content

to improve drainage and nutrient content Adjust pH (If needed) to around 6.0–6.8

(If needed) to around 6.0–6.8 Add balanced fertilizer or slow-release tomato food at planting

5. Planting Tips

When transplanting tomato seedlings:

Plant deep — bury ⅔ of the stem. This encourages strong root growth.

— bury ⅔ of the stem. This encourages strong root growth. Space plants 18–24 inches apart in rows 3–4 feet apart.

Use stakes, cages or trellises to support plants as they grow.

6. Watering and Mulching

Consistent watering is key:

Water deeply 1–2 times a week (more during droughts)

Use a soaker hose or water at the base to avoid wetting leaves

Add 2–3 inches of mulch (straw, leaves or pine needles) to retain moisture and suppress weeds

7. Watch for common pests and diseases

Tomatoes in the Piedmont face threats like:

Tomato hornworms (large green caterpillars)

(large green caterpillars) Aphids (small green bugs)

(small green bugs) Early blight and Septoria leaf spot



8. Harvesting

Tomatoes are ready to harvest when they’re fully colored (red, yellow or whatever the variety specifies) and slightly soft to the touch. Pick them often to encourage more fruiting.

If frost is expected in the fall, you can pick mature green tomatoes and let them ripen indoors.

Shelby Carroll is agriculture and natural resources extension agent with the Rowan County Extension.