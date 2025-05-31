No tax increase: China Grove prepares budget approval Published 12:10 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

CHINA GROVE — When the China Grove Town Council convenes on Tuesday it will vote to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, retaining the current property tax rate.

Residents of China Grove are subject to a $0.56 per $100 valuation. That won’t change this year, but thanks to a major revenue injection from the now-completed Macy’s Fulfillment Center, the town is still planning for several new personnel.

“The big story on this budget is Macy’s coming online 100 percent and preparing for their opening,” Town Manager Franklin Gover said on Friday. “The increase in revenue is significant.”

Gover indicated that the proposed budget that the council will consider on Tuesday includes three new firefighter positions, two new police patrol positions and a new administrative position.

I’m proud of this budget,” Gover said. “We are able to add all this staff to police and fire to get ready for the growth of neighborhoods that are coming in. We are starting to see houses built for neighborhoods that were approved three years ago.”

The additional position is an administrative one. It is called a downtown business and development manager.

“They are charged with planning and community engagement and project management,” Gover said.

Other portions of the budget related to personnel include a 3 percent cost of living adjustment often referred to as COLA. It is a raise for China Grove employees.

The additional staff members are not the only upgrades expected to the police and fire departments should the budget pass. There is also funding in it to finance three police vehicles. And $21,200 for fire department equipment replacement.

The bulk of China Grove’s revenues come from property taxes ($5,440,700), but a decent chunk, $1.6 million comes from sales tax. The total General Fund revenues are $8,223,390.

Expenditures break down into a number of categories, with police being the largest at $1,890,600. The Fire Department expenditures are $1,381,800 and Public Works’ expenditures are $1,227,200.

Debt service will cost the town $360,000 in the fiscal year. There is a capital project transfer of $99,850. Those are matching funds for the Community Memorial Park PARTF grant. Gover said that the first phase of renovations to that park would be undertaken during the upcoming fiscal year with additional phases to follow.

The China Grove Town Council meeting is on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at China Grove Town Hall, 333 N. Main St., China Grove.