Library Notes: Color Our World with Summer Reading at Rowan Public Library Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Rowan Public Library

It’s officially time for Summer Reading! This annual event is a free, fun way for the whole family to enjoy the summer. Rowan Public Library has a variety of programs and events for all ages to enjoy. From storytimes and Big Show performances for children to crafts and events for teens and adults, Summer Reading has something for everyone. For details, stop by your nearest RPL branch, visit online at bit.ly/RPLSRP25, or call 980-432-8670.

To kick off RPL’s Summer Reading 2025 Big Show Series, the Shepherd Shakespeare Company returns to RPL with a high energy, interactive production called “As You Like It.” Children and families are invited into the colorful Forest of Arden for an adventure that has all-mistaken identities, wrestling, mis-interpreted letters and William Shakespeare’s famous speech “All the World is a Stage!” Performances will be held at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Thursday, June 5, at 2 p.m.; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m.

The Big Show Series is designed for rising 1st through 5th graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately 45 minutes to one hour. Each week, children can enter the weekly prize drawing by turning in a “Big Show Book Review” before the program begins. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about Big Show performances, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSRP25. For more information about the Shepherd Shakespeare Company, visit their website at https://www.shepherdshakespeare.com/.

Summer Reading for Children also includes weekly storytimes that will run from June 2 through July 10. Each weekly storytime is designed for specific age groups, though all are welcome. “Books and Babies” is a 30-minute program designed for ages 0 to 12 months and their caregivers and will be held each week at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays. “Toddler Time” is a 30-minute program designed for toddlers and their caregivers and will be held each week at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.

“Baby and Toddler Time” is a 30-minute program designed for children ages three and under and their caregivers and will be held each week at 10 a.m. on Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland), on Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove), and on Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell).

“Spectacular Storytime” is a 30-minute program designed for children ages 3 to 6 years old and their caregivers and will be held on Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 10:30 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10:30 a.m.

On Saturday, June 7, at 3:30 p.m., children are invited to enjoy a special treat at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury). Join RPL Headquarters Children’s staff for a “Book Tasting” where children and their families will enjoy exploring the children’s collections. Find the next great read-aloud title for your family or yourself at this school age program. Refreshments will be served.

Summer Reading Children’s programs may be held outdoors as weather permits. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Children, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSRP25.

Summer Reading for Teens is for ages 11-17 and features weekly programs where teens can make fun crafts, meet peers and learn about related resources. This week’s teen program is “Ink Blot Coasters” where teens will engage in art literacy by creating unique ink blot coasters. This week’s program is recommended for middle schoolers ages 11-14, though all teens are welcome. Teen programs are hosted at 4 p.m. on Mondays at RPL East (Rockwell), 6 p.m. on Mondays at RPL South (China Grove) and RPL West (Cleveland), and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury). Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSRP25.

Summer Reading for Adults is for ages 18 and up. This week, adult programming includes a Virtual Author Talk with Gina Della Togna and Brian Gratwicke on Wednesday, June 4, at 2 p.m. as they discuss the Smithsonian book “Extinctopedia: discover what we have lost, what is at risk, and how we can preserve the diversity of our fragile planet.” This free virtual program is open to the public and can be viewed online at bit.ly/RPL_VAT. Rowan Public Library’s Virtual Author Talk series is part of the Library Speakers Consortium. Registration is optional and library card numbers are not required. To learn more about RPL’s Virtual Author Talks, call 704-216-8243 or visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

On Saturday, June 7, at 2 p.m. teens ages 16+ and adults are invited to join RPL staff and local rock painting artist Cyndi Allison to learn about rock sharing. Paint your own unique rocks to keep or send out on adventures in the community! To register for this event or learn more, contact Sydney at 704-216-7841 or Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programs and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2025: Color Our World, stop by your nearest RPL location, visit online at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.