Incidents and felony arrests — May 31 Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from Mahaley Avenue reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. Jan. 1 and 9 a.m. Jan. 22. The theft was reported May 29. Total estimated loss was $6,500.

• A report of shots fired into an occupied motor vehicle on East Innes Street was made at 8 p.m. May 28. No evidence found, no injuries.

• A larceny of automobile accessories from a business on East Innes Street reportedly occurred between 1:30 a.m. May 27 and noon May 28. Total estimated loss was $900.

• Karen Bost Wilson, 48, was charged May 29 and charged with possession of schedule IV controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Mooresville Road reportedly occurred between 4 a.m and 3 p.m. May 28.

• A report of fraud on Sweet Pea Lane was made at 10:10 a.m. May 28.

• A larceny from a building on Litton Drive reportedly occurred between 7:43 a.m. May 23 and 9:55 a.m. May 28.

• A larceny from a building on North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis reportedly occurred between noon April 15 and 5:32 p.m. May 28.

• A larceny of automobile accessories from Goodson Road reportedly occurred between 3 a.m. and 7:50 p.m. May 28.

• A larceny on Goodson Road reportedly occurred between 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1 and noon Jan. 22. The theft was reported May 28.

• Dennis Flores, 34, was charged May 28 with possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon by a felon.

• Megan Marie Mullins, 33, was charged May 28 with resist/obstruct/delay of an officer non-assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of schedule II controlled substance.