Gotta Run: A real trail race ahead at Nazareth Fun Fest Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

It has been a few years since Rowan had a genuine trail race. Nazareth Children’s Home has its popular Fun Fest on June 7 and in conjunction it is offering a trail race on their property at the East Rowan YMCA. What does a trail race mean, how is it different from a road race and what should you expect?

I am going to be specific about the Nazareth trail race when describing what it means. Often, you hear of big rocks and poor footing, roots to avoid and limbs to dodge. None of this applies here. All of this course is on solid footing with small gravel as a base. You won’t trip because of roots or loose footing. I measured the course on Memorial Day, and it still looks as good as the day it was finished. Limbs are trimmed back so there will be no face slappers.

This trail was built with the purpose of Y members getting close to nature. Only a few houses can be seen along the way, but there is a railroad track in the deep woods that offers thoughts of an old-time freight train rumbling though if you’re lucky to experience one. There are even a few benches along the way to stop and relax the next time you return. On the trail, you will cross a wooden bridge and two slow-moving creeks.

The course has some long grades both up and down, but nothing extreme. In fact, the trail was designated as ADA compliant upon its completion. Organizers will make sure the trail is easy to follow and plenty of volunteers will be there expressly for that purpose. Some parts of the trail will be ribboned off and there is zero chance you will get lost.

As part of the Fun Fest, the course will pass near a car show and a truck show, and it will start and finish at the Nazareth Children’s Home. But far away from the sights and sounds of the festival, you might think you are deep in mountain scenery.

The event is open to runners and walkers and everyone in between and it is for all ages. Runners won’t run as fast as they do on pavement, but many find trail running or walking as better fun. Only about 700 feet of pavement will be used as part of the course. Awards will be given 3 deep overall and in 11 age groups for both male and female.

From Race Director Heather Haaland, “All proceeds from the 5K and fun run will benefit Nazareth Child & Family Connection to be used to support the children and families we serve in the following programs: residential group care, foster care, day treatment, mental health counseling and substance use counseling. Nazareth is one of the oldest nonprofits in N.C., serving children since 1906. We are a certified trauma informed agency and COA accredited.”

The Trail 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and the half-mile fun run for kids 12 and under is set for 9:15 a.m. 5K and Fun Run participants get a commemorative shirt if pre-registered and plenty of refreshments.

After completing the Special Olympics Torch Run, I mentioned another challenge not far ahead. As I write this, I am just a few days away from another trip to test myself at the Reno Tahoe Odyssey. After completing this grueling event five times, I was set to go again last year. The back accident kept me away in May 2024, but I am returning for another attempt on May 30-31. More than 220 teams will climb from Reno to Lake Tahoe, on to Virginia City and then back to Reno for a total of 178 miles. Our team has 11 members, and we will experience up to 7,000 feet of altitude, cool nights and hot days as I get a chance to prove my recovery is a real thing. I will detail the trip next week.

Looks for the Nazareth Trail Run and other events at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.