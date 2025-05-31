Doug Creamer: Remembering

By Doug Creamer

I slept in this morning and it sure felt nice. When I woke up, I lay in bed and enjoyed the peacefulness. I didn’t have to rush anywhere. I ate a leisurely breakfast and then sat quietly on my front porch. It was a cool morning with a light drizzle. My prayers were lazy but filled with thanksgiving. I started to think about what I was going to write, but was not in a hurry to start.

Why was I afforded such a wonderful morning? Today, as I write, it is Memorial Day. I know that I only work part-time now, but it is still nice to have a day off. The reason I was given this opportunity is because today is a day that we remember those who sacrificed their lives to give us the chance to live in this great land. America is the land of the free and the home of the brave, and many around the world wish they could live here.

As I spent time reflecting on those who gave their lives, I began to think about those who were left behind. When someone in our military dies while on active duty, they leave behind loved ones who must deal with the tragic loss. There are children whose parent is not returning. There is the spouse who must pick up the pieces. There are siblings with holes in their hearts. There are parents who must face burying their children. The pain and grief these families must bear so we can live in a land of freedom must never be forgotten.

I did a Google search this morning on the number of military deaths that have occurred. These numbers include deaths from battle, infections and diseases while in service. These numbers are estimates, and in most cases I took the lower end of the estimates. Over 25,000 from the Revolutionary War. Over 620,000 from the Civil War. Over 116,000 from World War I. Over 407,000 from World War II. That is over one million people who died while serving our country. That’s a lot of families who sacrificed greatly so we could live in this great land of ours. We owe a great debt of gratitude to these families.

When it comes down to it, freedom really isn’t free. Those families paid the highest price so we can live in America. We all come from different backgrounds, have varying political stances, and even different religious beliefs, but on this one thing we can be united. We must honor those who paid with their lives or their loved ones lives so we can live free in America.

When it comes to those who gave their lives for us, we as Christians owe a debt to those who paid with their lives so we can have the gospel of Jesus Christ. We know that most of the disciples were martyred for their faith. Peter was crucified upside down. Tradition holds that Paul was beheaded. Some early Christians were imprisoned, tortured or fed to the lions.

There are many people throughout history who were mistreated in order to spread the Good News. These people gave everything to give us the opportunity to have a relationship with God through Jesus. Jesus paid the highest price to repair our broken relationship with God. Jesus was beaten with 39 lashings so we could be healed from all our emotional, physical, mental and spiritual brokenness. His blood bought our forgiveness. He made a way for us to walk into the Father’s presence without fear, worry, guilt or shame.

It is hard to believe that there are still places in our world today where believing in Jesus could cost you your life. There are places where the Bible is a banned book. There are places where if you are caught together with other believers worshiping Jesus you could be imprisoned. We must remember the missionaries who are still putting their lives on the line to share the hope of Jesus with a lost world.

Memorial Day should remind us to pray for the families of those who gave their lives for our country. I also want to encourage you to pray for missionaries from your church and others who are out there on the front lines sharing Jesus with the lost. They need the Holy Spirit’s help and guidance if they hope to make a difference. I hope their sacrifice will embolden us to share our faith with those who are living in darkness. People need the Lord. We are the light of the world…let’s let our lights shine in our little corner of the world.

