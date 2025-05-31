Ashlie Miller: Lessons at Cody Farm Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

By Ashlie Miller

“Mom, do people have seasons like plants do?” I wasn’t expecting that question from my daughter as we picked strawberries at Cody Farms in Richfield a few weeks ago, but I wasn’t surprised that she asked. I had captured a photo of several things happening on a single strawberry plant stem — flowers, a flower wilting, one with a small, thick, hard green bud, some with slightly larger, hard green buds that would mature in weeks to the brightest red-ripened offerings.

After selecting our harvest and moving on to choosing flowers to pick and arrange in a bouquet, I pointed to the blossoms on flowers, encouraging my daughter to find those waiting to bloom so we could anticipate their showiness in a few days at home. As we watched a bee sitting upon one of the flowers, she asked the question. What a reflection that was going on in the mind of my very contemplative daughter who loves being in nature with me.

I explained that, yes, as humans, we also have stages and seasons of growth. Even in our growth, like the berry blossoms and flower buds, there are stages of newness. I thought more about that later in the week as I ate the bright red strawberries we picked.

It can be easy to become frustrated with those new in some area of life — the timid trainee at the job afraid of making mistakes and wanting to do things perfectly to please; the eager intern bursting with an energy that needs to be wrangled in, ready to make a difference yet quickly burns out; the one who comes in with a bit of knowledge thinking “I got this” when they don’t, in fact, “got this.” There is a naive beauty in all of this when we recognize potential and can help them patiently.

That patience brings such a fruitful reward, whether in matters of life and learning in general or in walking alongside someone as they grow in their walk with Jesus. One of the joys of my life is mentoring and discipling young ladies. Sometimes, it’s a young lady who is anxious over the future both personally and as they watch the world struggle, wanting to make no mistakes to displease the Lord, distressed over the mistakes that those close to her make; she needs to know about God’s sovereignty and abundant grace and that He loves her for who and Whose she is, not for her successes. At other times, it is a young one with a wild, fire-filled energy and passion, but also often led by emotion. She needs to know the truth of God’s Word to lead her, not just emotions and feelings. She must remember that it is a marathon, not a sprint. At other times, there is an overly confident, self-reliant individual who seems to know the right words and answers but is over-analytical and often paralyzed from acting and moving; she needs to learn about faith and trust in God rather than knowing all the pieces and cultivating a sure-fire plan. I know these ladies well and have been in each of their shoes at different times of my growth as well.

Do you need a good reminder that when growth seems different from another berry on the bush, the process is still happening? The result can be a beautiful, fruitful person radiating with fragrance and even sweetness. While waiting patiently with those walking in newness, we can pray for them and cheer them on.

Ashlie Miller and her family live in Concord.