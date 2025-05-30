Road rage shooting closes Hwy 152, deputies searching for shooter’s car Published 5:53 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

CHINA GROVE — A road rage incident on northbound I-85 led to a person shooting someone in another vehicle about 6:15 p.m. Friday night. The victim’s car made it onto exit 68 at the third roundabout on Hwy 152 near China Grove before stopping.

Emergency responders confirmed there is one patient, who was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of a black SUV, with a gunshot wound to the back. Firefighters and responders closed the eastbound side of the road right after the incident and I85 northbound remains backed up.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vehicle is a white Chevrolet 1500 extended cab work truck, possibly with yellow writing on it. The vehicle was last seen northbound on I85 traveling toward Davidson County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO at 704-216-8700 or Rowan County Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245 or by visiting www.rowancrimestoppers.org.