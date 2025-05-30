Petitions refiled regarding fight at Bell Tower Green, charges expected Published 12:10 am Friday, May 30, 2025

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police say second petitions have been filed regarding a fight involving juveniles at Bell Tower Green park during the Cheerwine Festival and that charges will be forthcoming.

Additional details have not been provided and will not be, as juvenile justice is a very different program from the adult judicial system. Names, ages and specific charges in juvenile cases are not public information and therefore not subject to freedom of information or public information requests.

The incident, which resulted in serious injuries to both a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy and a Salisbury police officer, has raised questions about how the legal system works with regard to minors when initial petitions for charges against the youths were denied. A Salisbury officer suffered a severe concussion and the deputy fractured a hip and required surgery. The Salisbury officer has returned to work; but the deputy’s career status is still in the balance as he recovers. It is hoped he will make a full recovery, according to department officials.

North Carolina, just like every other state, has laws that apply to juveniles, or anyone under the age of 18, that are different from laws that apply to adults when it comes to crime, aimed in large part at preventing future criminal behavior when they reach adulthood.

Juvenile records are protected, so that should a young person make a poor choice or a mistake in their minor years but learn the lesson and not make any more missteps, their early error does not follow them through their lives.

In the recent story on the incident in Salisbury, it was noted that initial intake requests by police for permission to charge juveniles and to take them into custody was denied by court counselors. To begin with, the counselor must consider the intake, which is the process of screening and evaluating a complaint alleging that a juvenile is delinquent or undisciplined to determine whether the complaint should be filed as a petition.

According to state statutes, the chief court counselor is the person responsible for administration and supervision of juvenile intake, probation and post‑release supervision in each judicial district, operating under the supervision of the Division of Juvenile Justice of the Department of Public Safety. He or she is not a judge.

Counselors can only consider information contained in the intake, and in the initial ones, no information was provided on the injuries to two police officers, so petitions were denied, However, that denial does not preclude additional intake requests if more information becomes available, as in this case. And petitions for charges and petitions to take juveniles into custody are two separate things. Charges can come without taking a juvenile into custody.

According to Chief District Court Judge Beth Dixon, in considering a petition to take juveniles into custody, counselors must first consider if it is at all reasonable to release juveniles into the custody of their family. There are punitive measures that can be taken with juveniles that do not involve taking them into residential custody. Community‑based programs are available in both nonresidential and residential formats. Those programs provide treatment to a juvenile under the jurisdiction of the juvenile court in the community where the juvenile’s family lives. A community‑based program may include specialized foster care, family counseling, shelter care and other appropriate treatment.

North Carolina’s Division of Juvenile Justice began as the Office of Juvenile Justice in 1998 and became the Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in 2000.

There has been back and forth politically and therefore legislatively regarding older juveniles who are 16 and 17. In 2017, the state General Assembly raised the age of juvenile jurisdiction for nonviolent crimes from 16 to age 18, following years of research, study and education on the topic. And two and a half years later in December 2019, legislators decided 16- and 17-year-olds who commit crimes in the state would no longer automatically be charged in the adult criminal justice system.

In 2024, the legislature partially reversed that last decision, voting that 16 and 17-year-olds who are charged with Class A through E felonies will go back to automatically starting in adult court, with the possibility of having their cases returned to juvenile court.

In addition, the juvenile system uses points to help the court determine the intervention needed for individuals. Points are assigned based on past judgements or convictions and if the juvenile is currently on probation. Points are considered along with the seriousness of the current offense. The court can choose a number of options, including community supervision such as probation; evaluation and referrals for treatment to mental health or substance abuse programs; community service or restitution for damages or harm; or, when necessary, placement in a detention or youth development center.

But as Dixon pointed out, all things must be taken into consideration before a decision is made.

“When and if the juveniles are adjudicated of any crimes, they will receive appropriate consequences as allowed by law. To impose immediate consequences for crimes that have not yet been fully investigated or even charged is mob mentality vigilante justice without due process of law,” Dixon wrote last week. She confirmed the number of options the court can and does consider in juvenile cases. “Juveniles are frequently required by judges to do community service hours, participate in Teen Court, complete mental health and substance use assessments and complete treatment and counseling. They are ordered to be in school, not use drugs, alcohol or

tobacco products, and engage with mentoring programs. Many are placed on house arrest with electronic ankle monitoring. Some go to detention or the Youth Development Centers for six or more months. Court-involved juveniles are drug tested and monitored. They may be required to get a job to earn money and pay restitution. If the juveniles are not in compliance with their court orders, they are violated and brought back to juvenile court for more severe sanctions. Some may even be bound over to Superior Court to be tried as an adult.”

There has been reluctance to comment on the update to the case because juveniles are involved, and even police are inclined to err on the side of caution to avoid releasing too much information. But the story has gained traction publicly as people have expressed concern and even anger that there initially appeared there may be no accountability.

The department therefore confirmed that new petitions have been filed and that those involved in the altercation will face repercussions of some sort.