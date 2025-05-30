Incidents and felony arrests — May 30 Published 12:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• An assault on West Henderson Street reportedly occurred about 2:11 a.m. May 28.

• Theft of a motor vehicle from North Church Street reportedly occurred about 10:10 a.m. May 28.

• A report of shots fired on West 15th Street was made at 6:55 p.m. May 28.

• A report of shots fired into an occupied property on East Innes Street that occurred at 8 p.m. May 28 was made on May 29. No injuries were reported.

• John Michael Sheehan, 44, was charged May 28 with felony failure to appear.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A theft of motor vehicle from Wind Swept Way, Rockwell reportedly occurred between 12:10 a.m. May 17 and 12:10 a.m. May 27.

• A report of a motor vehicle theft from Vista Drive reportedly occurred between 12:15 and 3:56 a.m. May 27.

• A larceny from a building on Cedar Drive reportedly occurred at 1:59 p.m. May 27.

• A larceny involving trespassing and cruelty to animals on Dorothy Drive, China Grove, reportedly occurred between 1 and 4 p.m. May 27.

• A larceny from Sam Broadway Loop, Kannapolis reportedly occurred about 2:30 p.m. May 27.

• A larceny from Baker Mill Road, Cleveland reportedly occurred between 1:45 a.m. May 25 and 8:19 p.m. May 27.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Chalk Maple Road, China Grove reportedly occurred about 11:40 p.m. May 27.

• Charity Denise Messick, 29, was charged May 27 with possession of schedule II controlled substance.

• Bryan Christopher Walker, 29, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female and crime of domestic violence.

• Bryan Christopher Walker, 29, was charged May 27 with possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/sell schedule VI narcotics and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

• Dylan Andrew Martin, 25, was charged May 27 with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of schedule I controlled substance.

• Jacqueline Christine Pence, 38, was charged May 27 with possession of schedule II controlled substance.

• Jeremy Fred Waller, 44, was charged May 27 with trafficking heroin or opium and two counts of failure to appear/comply.