College baseball: ABCA honors five Catawba Indians Published 4:23 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Catawba Sports Information

SALISBURY — The Catawba College baseball team was awarded two All-America selections from the American Baseball Coaches Association and five student-athletes were named to the All-Southeast Region team.

Senior Cole Hales (Carson) was named a third team All-America and All-Region first team.

Three organizations choose All-Region teams. Hales was first team on all three. The third baseman batted .407 with 55 RBIs.

Sophomore relief pitcher Hayden Simmerson (Carson) earned first team All-America and first team All-Region accolades from the ABCA. He led the nation in appearances and with 17 saves.

Junior shortstop Nathan Chrismon (South Rowan) was second team All-Region. Chrismon hit .318, with a blistering .401 batting average in the final two months of the season.

Senior right fielder Dylan Driver (Carson) was second team All-Region. He had a team-high 82 hits and 11 home runs, while hitting 20 doubles for the second straight season.

Graduate student Payne Stolsworth (West Rowan) was named a second team All-Region starting pitcher. He threw 107.2 innings with a 12-2 record.