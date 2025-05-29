Wrestler pins her way to a school record Published 12:08 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

1 of 2

By Elisabeth Strillacci

When eighth grade West Rowan wrestler Aaliyah Costantino hit the mat for her first match this year, she left no room for misunderstanding — she came to win.

And in the process, she broke the school’s record for fastest pin, putting her opponent’s shoulders on the mat in seven seconds flat.

Costantino has always been athletic, strong and determined, according to her mother, Cassie Costantino.

“She’s a strong, independent woman and I love it, approve of what she is doing 100 percent,” said Cassie.

Costantino started martial arts at the age of four, learning to defend herself and giving herself both confidence and control. In fourth grade, she began participating in MMA or Mixed Martial Arts at the Fight Factory. According to the Factory’s website, the classes for kids cover “many of the same techniques as the adult class, in a more fun and kid-friendly environment with the focus on defense and position. Your children will learn how to work together as a team and with partners, while developing themselves as individuals. They will build on their self-confidence and self-discipline while learning to respect themselves and others.”

And Costantino loved it. She noted that it offered her first exposure to getting down on the ground and wrestling rather than being up and kicking, and she enjoyed the challenge.

In sixth grade, Coach Raye Brothers, who was then a Junior Falcons coach, reached out to Costantino and encouraged her to consider trying out for the wrestling team. She decided to give it a shot, and she hasn’t looked back.

She has had to make some tough decisions, though, Wrestling has far more rules than MMA, and she said she was having trouble remembering what was allowed where, so after her first year, she dropped MMA and focused on wrestling.

But as her mother noted, she is a well-rounded athlete, also playing volleyball, tennis, basketball and swimming. However, basketball and wrestling are the same season, and this past year, she dropped basketball, much to the chagrin of those coaches.

Brothers, who taught at West Rowan Middle School and who had Costantino in a class, said he knew she was an outstanding student and athlete.

“In wrestling, we are always looking for people to fill the lower weight classes,” he said. “One day, I caught her in the hallway and said I thought she should think about wrestling. She said she played basketball and I told her it’s OK, but wrestling is a better sport. It’s a team and an individual sport, and I thought she’d be good.”

Two days later, she came back and said she was interested, and the first thing Brothers did was weigh her. At 114 pounds, she was perfect for the 118 weight class.

When she first started, he said her strength and aggressiveness was there from the start but he did have to begin to teach her the rules and specific moves.

“The moves you can teach, it’s that aggressiveness that you have to often work to develop, but she was fearless from the start,” he said. Brothers is now a teacher in Cornelius, but says he keeps up with Costantino.

“She’s an incredible wrestler, truly something special, as well as a great person,” he said. “I think she has a strong career ahead.”

Costantino said on her first day, “something just clicked,” and she knew the sport was for her, but she also says she still gets nervous.

“Sometimes I would get so nervous before a match I’d forget my name,” she said. “But then I’d hear the crowd and people cheering for me and I’d feel the confidence. And the minute I get on the mat, all the nervousness is gone, and I’m focused.”

As this year’s team captain, she not only contributed to the team with match wins, with a 14-2 season, but with leadership in practices and encouragement in matches. Initially, she feared her male teammates might not listen to her, but it turned out she had no reason to worry. Her teammates support her all the way, as do her three brothers and one sister. She is the youngest in the family, but says they have always encouraged her.

In middle school, Costantino has faced off primarily against young men because there are no middle school girls’ teams, but next year, she will join the West Rowan High School all girls wrestling team and she’s looking forward to it.

“But I also am glad I’ve had to wrestle guys because it’s made me tougher,” she said. “And I always want to wrestle someone better than me so I get better, and I plan to keep my hand in wrestling with them to stay strong.”

Mom Cassie said Costantino has not started a weight-lifting regimen yet because she wanted her daughter’s body to build naturally as long as possible, but that is coming.

In general, women have a lower center of gravity, stronger lower bodies and tremendous flexibility, whereas men typically have more upper body strength, but Costantino is anything but average. Her upper body strength is amazing, and she says opponents know it.

“A lot of times when we tie up,” she said, referring to moments when the two competitors are almost hugging, pushing against each other’s shoulders and hips to test for strength and stance, “they can tell my strength and they’ll actually let go, because they are surprised.”

She will give up tennis next year in high school as well because the sports would conflict, but says she still wants to keep playing.

But for the future, wrestling is what she is focused on, hoping for a college scholarship now that programs for women are expanding. And even though her career dreams include becoming a pediatrician, she says she’d love to also find a way to coach a women’s team.

Costantino is a straight A student who made the highest grade in her math class this year as well, said Cassie, who describes herself as “a very proud mom.”

Making history at West Middle School was, Costantino says, a big thing absolutely, but “I do the sport because I love it.” And she loves the doors it opens for other young women.

“I hope I can be a role model for other girls who may think they can’t do something,” she said. “I hope I can help them believe in themselves. I think there is nothing you cannot do if you work at it, whether you are a boy or a girl, and I want to show others what they can accomplish.”