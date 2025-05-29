Track and field: Salisbury track standout Davidson to Pfeiffer Published 8:35 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury graduate Jeremiah “JD” Davidson is headed to Pfeiffer University to continue his athletic and academic career.

Davidson is a versatile track man, a runner who can compete at any distance from the 100 to the 800.

Davidson was a key relay man for the Hornets and was part of the unit that recently won the 4×800 in an impressive time of 8:00.09 in the 2A State Championships in Greensboro. That was a meet record for the event.

Davidson also ran a leg on the 4×400 relay unit that placed third in the 2A Championships in 3:25.92.

Davidson ran on Salisbury’s 4×100 relay that just missed state qualification with a fifth-place effort in the 2A Midwest Regional.

The 400 probably is Davidson’s best event. He was sixth individually in the regional in the 400. He clocked 51.10 and has run 50s this season.

Davidson also showed some future potential in the 300 hurdles, placing fifth in the event in the Central Carolina Conference championships and sixth in the Robert Steele Rowan County Championships.