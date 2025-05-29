The Institute for Rural & Small-Town Ministry and Leadership to host quarterly workshop Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Hood Theological Seminary News Service

SALISBURY — The Institute for Rural & Small-Town Ministry & Leadership at Hood Theological Seminary will host its quarterly workshop on Saturday.

The workshop is called the Strengthening Rural Congregations Workshop: “Sacred Spaces, Secure Places: Building a Protected Faith Community.”

This workshop focuses on creating a comprehensive security framework that creates a welcoming nature of religious spaces while implementing practical safety measures. Topics include facility security, outreach with your congregation and grant writing. Lunch will also be provided. Those that would benefit from this workshop include ministers and leaders of rural and small-town churches in North Carolina (registration required).

The event will take place at Hood Theological Seminary – Aymer Center, 1810 Luthern Synod Dr., Salisbury. Check in will be from 8-8:30 a.m. and closing will be at 1 p.m.

To register, go to https://rb.gy/09lz78 . For questions, email contact@hoodempowers.org . For more information, go to https://hoodempowers.org/ .