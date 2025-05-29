Summer fun for all ages scheduled at Kannapolis’ Gem and Swanee theaters Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Staff reports

KANNAPOLIS — Special events are planned this summer at the Gem and Swanee theaters in Kannapolis to entertain children and adults of all ages. Parents will enjoy the affordable prices for these matinee events while their children will enjoy entertaining movies and immersive theatre experiences. The Gem Theatre’s Summer Movie Matinees series has begun and The Swanee Theatre will offer a new Children’s Theatre series June 5, June 26, July 10 and July 24.

Gem Summer Movie Matinees will take place at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 7. Tickets are $2 per person.

Return each evening to enjoy the latest blockbusters of the summer including “Mission: Impossible,” which begins this week. The Gem Theatre is located at 111 Laureate Way, Kannapolis

The movie schedule is as follows:

• May 29 — “The Bad Guys”

• June 3 — “The Croods”

• June 5 — “The Croods: A New Age”

• June 10 — “Spirit Untamed”

• June 12 — “Smallfoot”

• June 17 — “The Garfield Movie”

• June 19 — “Trolls”

• June 24 — “Trolls World Tour”

• June 26 — “The Wild Robot”

• July 1 — “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”

• July 3 — “The Lego Movie”

• July 8 — “Happy Feet”

• July 10 — “Abominable”

• July 15 — “Kung Fu Panda 4”

• July 22 — “Angry Birds 2”

• July 24 — “Hotel Transylvania”

• July 29 — “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”

• July 31 — “Tom & Jerry The Movie”

• August 5 — “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

• August 7 — “Boss Baby”

To purchase tickets and learn more about group sales, go to gem-theatre.com.

During Swanee Children’s Theatre Series, families will experience a unique, interactive experience with children playing a part in the shows. All performances are presented by Sigmon Theatrical and suitable for children of any age.

Shows are June 5, June 26, July 10 and July 24. Each show will take place from 11 a.m. to noon and include a short meet-and-greet with the performers following the program. Tickets are $7 per person. The Swanee Theatre is located at 200 West Avenue.

The theater series is as follows:

Thursday, June 5 — The Fun Factory

For tickets, go to http://apm.activecommunities.com/kannapolisnc/Activity_Search/4831

Get ready for fun! This high-energy, interactive show reminds us that when we work together and use our imaginations, anything is possible. In this factory, gears turn, games unfold and toilet paper goes flying through the air. This high-speed show is guaranteed to capture attention with lots of music, interactive play and a valuable lesson that audiences are guaranteed to remember; that we are strongest when we work together.

Thursday, June 26 – Dragon Quest

Tickets are available at

http://apm.activecommunities.com/kannapolisnc/Activity_Search/4833

Experience the wonder and feel the roar — Dragon Quest is coming to town. Don’t miss the extraordinary adventure that transports you to an enchanted world where dragons take flight. This immersive experience blurs the line between the stage and the audience, putting you into the middle of the adventure. The exciting show is packed full of action, combining state-of-the-art puppetry, mesmerizing illusions and a story that’s guaranteed to draw the audience into a world filled with magic, mystery, and the age-old battle between good and evil. Audience interaction adds an extra layer of excitement, making each performance a unique and unforgettable experience.

Thursday, July 10 – The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

For ticket, got to http://apm.activecommunities.com/kannapolisnc/Activity_Search/4834

Follow the Yellow Brick Road as Sigmon Theatrical proudly presents “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” a smash-hit production for the entire family. Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion on a journey to the Emerald City, where you become part of the adventure. With dazzling music, immersive storytelling and unexpected twists, this live experience invites audiences of all ages to become part of the classic tale that will transport you “somewhere over the rainbow!”

Thursday, July 24 — Blackbeard’s Pirate Adventure

Tickets: Tickets are available at http://apm.activecommunities.com/kannapolisnc/Activity_Search/4835

Grab your eyepatch, parrot, and telescope — a swashbuckling voyage is in store for you as Sigmon Theatrical presents Blackbeard’s Pirate Adventure. When an explorer accidentally awakens Blackbeard’s ghost, an epic chase for buried treasure ensues that will keep you on the edge of your seat, laughing, singing and screaming all the way.

An expedition for the entire family, this interactive show features daring swordfights, mermaids, pirate shanties, magical effects and one hilarious talking parrot that will have you in stitches.