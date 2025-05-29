RCCC summer camps open for registration: In-person enrichment camps offer engaging experiences across multiple campuses for ages 8 to 18 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

RCCC News Service

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will once again offer engaging, in-person summer enrichment camps for ages 8-18 this summer, with topics ranging from welding, STEM and drone technology to sewing, construction and Spanish.

Each session is designed to inspire and empower campers as they explore new interests, experience learning on a college campus and consider possible careers. Camps will be held at the college’s North Campus in Salisbury, South Campus in Concord, Cabarrus Business and Technology Center in Concord, and the Wonder Career Center in Kannapolis.

“The college’s summer camps allow students to explore their interests, build confidence and discover talents that can shape their future,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We want them to leave with new skills and a deeper sense of possibility for what they can achieve.”

The 2025 camps include:

Week one (June 9 to 13)

Welding Warriors: Where Welding is So Hot, It’s Cool!, ages 9–12 grade

Drone Technology, ages 12–14

Week two (June 16 to 20)

Fashion Design & Sewing Camp, ages 12–16+

Improv on the Go, ages 11–18

Week three (June 23 to 27)

STEM: Trip around the World, ages 8–12

STEM: Trip around the World, ages 11–14

Week four (July 7 to 11)

Welding Warriors: Where Welding is So Hot, It’s Cool!, ages 9–12 grade

Week five (July 14 to 18)

Construction, ages 9–12 grade

Week six (July 28 to August 1)

Basic Spanish, ages 8–15

Improv on the Go, ages 11–18

Registration is open now, and camp sizes are limited. Camp prices range from $90 to $180, with sibling and multi-camp discounts available. For additional camp information and to register, go to www.rccc.edu/summerprograms.