Oakdale Baptist hosting 100th anniversary celebration Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Oakdale Baptist Church, 200 Charles St., Spencer, will be celebrating its 100th anniversary on Sunday.

In “Toils and Tears” by Rev. H.M. Hocutt, former pastor of Oakdale, it is stated that a Sunday school, which began at the Smith School House in 1900, was the foundation from which the church was organized. The church was organized on Dec. 27, 1925.

The book goes on to say that two lots were purchased, and the “new church” was built at its present location with the first service being held on the fourth Sunday in October of 1926.

Hocutt wrote, “On April 15, 1928, the church agreed to set apart the first Sunday in June as an annual rally day for the church.”

That brings the history back to the Homecoming Celebration on the first Sunday in June, which interestingly falls on June 1 this year.

The church has an exciting day planned, including guest speakers with connections to its past, former pastors, songs of celebration and more. The service will be followed by a fellowship meal in the Family Life Center and then, for all who would like to stay, a return to the sanctuary for a slide presentation from the past.

“We look forward to celebrating this historic event at Oakdale and covet your prayers as we enter our second 100 years,” wrote the church in a letter.

The event is organized and hosted by Pastor Mike Lane and the homecoming team consisting of Joan Young, Joyce Poole, William Noles, Gayron Shumaker, Judy Lane and Kay Starnes.