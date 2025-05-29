My Turn: What will NC public schools look like in 15 years? Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

By Karen Puckett

To Rep. Warren and Sen. Ford:

What will “school” look like for all of North Carolina’s school-aged children 15 years from now? How will education be delivered to them? With tax dollars moving toward private school “opportunity scholarships,” how will we know that our children are learning and growing?

As you are aware, private schools are not required to administer the same standardized tests that public school students take. You often criticize our public schools for low test scores — and offer as a solution “vouchers” to private schools. However, you never address how parents will know their children are receiving a better education in private school than in public school.

As a grandmother, mother and your constituent, I am disappointed that since 2010, the N.C. Legislature has enacted policies intended to dismantle public schools. There is quite a contrast between my daughters’ experiences in the local schools 15 years ago and the resources provided for my grandchildren enrolled in school now. What will happen in another 15 years?

As a retired teacher from Rowan-Salisbury Schools, I have seen financial resources depleted year after year. Even more troubling, I have experienced the ability of public schools to serve children wane in the light of perpetual criticism with no real solutions by members of the N.C. General Assembly.

Since you are moving our tax dollars to support private schools, please respond to these questions:

Is it your goal that every child in N.C. attend a private school? If so, how will the state provide enough private schools for all of our children?

If the answer to the above is “no,” and public schools continue to struggle with teacher shortages and decaying buildings, what will happen to the children who continue to attend public schools?

How will private schools be measured for proficiency by the state? Will you begin demanding that private school students take the same state tests public school children are required to take?

Will you begin demanding that private schools accept all children of all abilities, unlike now?

I sincerely hope that you consider the above questions when casting your votes, rather than continuing to enact such damaging legislation. North Carolina’s children deserve better.

Karen Puckett, retired RSS teacher, lives in Salisbury.