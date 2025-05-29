Muddy Sneakers launches “School’s Out, Nature’s In!” – Summer Day Camp offers activities for rising 3rd–6th graders
Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025
SALISBURY — Muddy Sneakers, a North Carolina-based nonprofit dedicated to experiential outdoor education, has announced the launch of its new summer program: “School’s Out, Nature’s In!” This day camp offers rising third through sixth graders an opportunity to explore, learn and connect with nature during the summer months.
Running Tuesdays and Thursdays between June 10 and Aug. 7, each camp session operates from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is priced at $75 per camper per day. A 20 percent sibling discount is available for families enrolling multiple children.
“Our mission has always been to foster a deep connection between children and the natural world,” said David Rahahę́·tih Webb, executive director of Muddy Sneakers. “This new day camp extends our reach beyond the school year, providing more opportunities for children to disconnect, while connecting with the outdoors in meaningful ways.”
Each session is designed to be a standalone experience, allowing families the flexibility to choose dates that fit their schedules. Campers will participate in hands-on science activities, nature exploration, and outdoor play, all led by experienced educators passionate about environmental stewardship.
Members of the media are invited to attend any camp session to gather story material and capture photos and video. Please reach out in advance to coordinate a visit. The schedule is as follows:
- June 10: Creek Keepers at Boone’s Cave Park, Lexington
- June 12: Forest Floor Expedition at Pilot Mountain, Pinnacle
- June 17: Survival Secrets Camp at Salisbury Community Park, Salisbury
- July 29: EcoChem Explorers at Salisbury Community Park, Salisbury
- July 31: Nature-in-Motion Marathon at Lake Corriher, China Grove
- Aug. 5: Cloud Quest at Triad Park, Kernersville
- Aug. 7: Earth Web Expedition at Gibson Park, Jamestown
Muddy Sneakers has a longstanding presence in North Carolina. This new offering aims to serve communities across the Triad as the organization continues to grow across the state.
For more information or to register for a camp session, go to muddysneakers.org.