Minor league baseball: Honeycutt hasn’t found groove yet Published 9:23 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Staff report

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) is still looking to get his season rolling, as the calendar nears June.

The former UNC star, a first round pick by the Baltimore Orioles last summer, is batting .201 after 42 games with the high A Aberdeen Iron Birds.

Honeycutt is 30-for-149 (179 plate appearances) with five doubles, four triples and two home runs. He’s walked 25 times, but has struck out 67 times.

Honeycutt has scored 24 runs, while driving in 11.

His speed has been his best asset offensively. He has stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts and he has yet to ground into a double play.

Honeycutt, who turned 22 recently, has played mostly center field, although he’s also played some in right and left, with a few games at DH. He has six outfield assists, which is excellent, and he’s been charged with three errors.

•••

Cobb Hightower (East Rowan) had his progress stalled after 12 games with Lake Elsinore in A ball. He’s been out of the lineup for a while.

He’s batting .222 in 57 plate appearances. His strongest stat has been his walks (12) to strikeouts (7) numbers.

•••

Austin Love (West Rowan) is still 0-0 in Double A with one save for the Springfield Cardinals. His most recent outing was typical — one inning with two walks, but two strikeouts and no runs.

Hitters are batting. 157 against Love, so if he can reduce the walks, he can move up.

•••

Owen White (Carson) is 0-5 with a 5.31 ERA in 39 innings for the Triple A Charlotte Knights.