Letter: What say you? Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Does President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” passed by the U.S. House of Representatives awaiting Senate approval, and RFK Jr.’s recent health directives suggest a precursor to modern day social context of Darwinism: Survival of the fittest? Food programs and health care services to include vaccines are to be cut and restricted. Let ’em starve, let ’em die. What say you?

— Marie Sofley

Granite Quarry