Incidents and felony arrests — May 29 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• An attempted larceny of a motor vehicle from Donner Drive reportedly occurred between noon May 25 and 7 a.m. May 27.

• Larceny of a motor vehicle from Ashwood Place reportedly occurred between midnight and 8:34 a.m. May 27.

• Property damage from a hit and run on East Innes Street reportedly occurred at 10:15 a.m. May 27.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Gold Hill Drive reportedly occurred about 12:30 p.m. May 27.

• A larceny on Park Avenue reportedly occurred about 6:20 p.m. May 27.

• An assault on West Henderson Street reportedly occurred about 2:11 a.m. May 28.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary involving property damage and vandalism on West Innes Street reportedly occurred about 1 a.m. May 26.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Partee Drive, China Grove reportedly occurred between 1 and 7 a.m. May 26.