Gray Stone set to celebrate graduates Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

MISENHEIMER — The Gray Stone Day School Class of 2025 is ready to turn their tassels on Saturday.

The ceremony is slated to take place at 10 a.m. at the school’s campus, located at 49464 Merner Terrace, Misenheimer.

Rowan County Health Director Alyssa Harris will serve as the keynote speaker for the event. Harris is a Gray Stone Day School alum.