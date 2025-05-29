Crosby Scholars celebrates 10th graduating class Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

SALISBURY — Crosby Scholars Rowan celebrated a decade of student success during its 10th Annual Senior Celebration, held at the F&M Trolley Barn on May 4.

The standing-room-only event honored the accomplishments of the Class of 2025, a remarkable group of students who have demonstrated leadership, accountability and academic commitment throughout their time in the program.

This milestone class included 186 graduating seniors from seven local high schools, each recognized with red, black and white honor cords symbolizing their dedication to the program. This year, $66,000 in scholarships was awarded to 40 Crosby Scholars seniors, continuing the program’s tradition of investing in student success.

Collectively, the Class of 2025 contributed more than 5,763 hours of community service, attended 744 senior advising meetings and participated in more than 1,302 academies, equipping themselves with college knowledge, life skills and leadership tools to prepare for higher education and beyond.

A highlight of the celebration was the recognition of Gwin Barr All-Stars — an honor awarded to 56 students who successfully completed all program requirements from 6th through 12th grade. Those students exemplify what it means to stay the course and invest in their future.

Senior Iris Marroquin delivered a speech that captured the heart of the celebration. As a Salvadoran first-generation college student, Iris shared her journey of growth, resilience, and the vital role Crosby Scholars played in helping her discover her path. She spoke of the strength she draws from her parents’ sacrifices and the importance of giving back to her community.

“Crosby Scholars has given me the tools to not just succeed academically but to thrive as an individual,” she said.

Her words inspired fellow graduates to reflect on their own journeys and to embrace the road ahead with confidence, pride, and purpose.

Crosby Scholars Rowan Executive Director Jessica Vess closed the ceremony by encouraging students to stay connected and continue applying for Last Dollar Grant funding of up to $1,200 per year, toward unmet financial need for up to four years of study.

A press release from the organization said, “Crosby Scholars extends sincere thanks to Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, F&M Bank, Cheerwine, and all community partners, volunteers, donors, and families who made the event possible and continue to support the mission of college access for all.”

Wingate University Scholarship for Crosby Scholars — $2,000 renewable up to 4-years

KaMahri Feamster (NRHS)

Crosby Scholars Impact Scholarship — $1,000 renewable up to 4 years

Laniya Bestman (ERHS), Nevaeh McGraw (JCHS), Dasia Elder (NRHS), Xaniyah Price (SHS), Samantha Lenig (SRHS), Iris Marroquin (RCEC), and Meredith Martin (WRHS)

P.E.O. Star Scholarship — $2,500 non-renewable

Dasia Elder (NRHS)

John A. Carter Memorial Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Shamara Litaker (WRHS)

John O. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Denisse Flores Jasso (RCEC)

Paul Fisher Memorial Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Savannah Stowe (WRHS)

Sue P. Fisher Community Service Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Ny’Asia Brandon (SRHS)

Goodwill Willpower Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Eva Walters (RCEC)

Art Gibel Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Kadynce Collins (ERHS)

Joyce Kohfeldt Memorial Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Khari Short (NRHS), Kori Miller (ERHS)

Michael McDuffie Memorial Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Addison Robbins (ERHS), Sophie Lipe (JCHS), Elise Ellis (NRHS), Joshua Allen (SHS), Macon Fuller (SRHS), Conner Heath (WRHS)

McDuffie Appreciation Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Grayson Smith (WRHS)

Mona Lovett Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Reyonna Tucker (SRHS)

Antonio & Victoria Munoz Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Daniela Lazcano (WRHS), Linda Ramirez (JCHS), Lizbeth Beltran (RCEC), Iris Marroquin (RCEC), Denisse Flores Jasso (RCEC), Cynthia Vences (JCHS), Elizabeth Alvarado-Martinez (NRHS), Derrick Ventura (NRHS)

David Post Public Service Scholarship — $1,000 non-renewable

Sadie Featherstone (ERHS)

Bob Casmus Health Sciences Scholarship — $500 non-renewable

Skyler Christner (RCEC)

Crosby Scholars “For Life” Scholarship — $500 non-renewable

Sawyer Henderson (WRHS), Haris Aguilar Ayala (NRHS), Walter Earley (ERHS), Shyann Bollinger (JCHS), Alejandra Trujillo (SHS), Christy Morales (SRHS)

As Crosby Scholars Rowan enters its 13th year of serving students, the program remains free for all public middle and high school students in Rowan County. Open enrollment begins in August for the 2025–2026 school year. Interested families can learn more at www.crosbyscholarsrowan.org.