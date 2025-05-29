College baseball: Catawba closer Simmerson on All-America team Published 7:41 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Staff report/Catawba Sports Information

SALISBURY — Catawba College sophomore right-hander Hayden Simmerson earned first team All-America honors as a relief pitcher from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

Simmerson is the second Catawba pitcher to be named a first team All-America. Craig Brooks, who was drafted by the Chicago Cubs, was the first.

Simmerson, a sophomore who played high school ball for Carson, was the national leader with 17 saves in 2025, appearing in a nation-leading 30 games on the mound with 64.1 innings of work. He struck out 73 and posted a 3.36 ERA. He had a 1.50 ERA in South Atlantic Conference play.

Simmerson broke Catawba’s single-season saves record, set previously at 15 by Jason Wilson in 1997.

Simmerson had eight saves in 2024 when he was SAC Freshman of the Year and is closing in on the Catawba career saves record.

Simmerson helped Catawba win 46 games this season, one short of the record for the Indians.

Next for Simmerson is a summer competing the Cape Cod Baseball League, the top summer league for college players and a showcase for many MLB scouts. He’ll be pitching in Massachusetts for the Harwich Mariners.