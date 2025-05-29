Advance Care Planning session set for June 12 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Staff reports

SALISBURY — “Your Choice, Your Decision: A Toolkit for Advance Care Planning” is the title of an information session that is planned to be held at the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, 1120 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Salisbury.

Guardianship, VA Services and Advance Planning will be the topics to be covered at the event, which is scheduled for June 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The session is designed to help individuals, families and caregivers be able to understand the legal tools that are available to plan for the future.

The Rowan County Disciplinary Team of the Rowan County Department of Social Services, Carolina Caring and Centralina Area Agency on Aging have worked to plan the event.

Space is limited to 50 people; therefore, those interested in attending should RSVP to the senior center by calling 704-216-7714.