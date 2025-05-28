National Senior Health and Fitness Day to be celebrated at Rufty-Holmes tomorrow Published 12:10 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Karen Kistler

SALISBURY — Seniors, get on your sneakers and get ready for National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, hosted by Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, 1120 S. MLK Jr. Ave., Salisbury.

May is celebrated as Older Americans Month, and the center is encouraging all seniors 55 and older to attend this special free event. Held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the day is sponsored by Hearing Solutions of North Carolina, located on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

In an email, Bonnie Jones, marketing and media manager at the center, said that “this will be the largest Health & Fitness Day yet.”

During the day, there will be a variety of activities taking place including fitness class demonstrations beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding with the final one starting at noon.

In the Fitness Center, there will be 30 minute demonstrations of Pilates/yoga at 9 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 9:45 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Circuit at 10:30 a.m.; Stretch & Balance at 11:15 a.m. and chair volleyball at noon.

At the outdoor picnic pavilion, Pi/Yo will begin at 9:15 a.m. followed by cardio drumming at 10 a.m.; Zumba Gold at 10:45 a.m.; and Senior Strike Force Boxing at 11:30 a.m.

A number of screenings will be offered to attendees, some of which will include the first FDA approved colon cancer screening by blood test, blood pressure screening, gait evaluations and balance assessments.

Jones noted that this is a great time to get screened for colon cancer with the new blood test screening that is FDA approved.

The day will also feature more than 20 vendors, including diabetic shoes and massage and healthy snacks provided by Juice Life.

“This is an annual event that continues to grow in size and variety of vendors,” said Jones. “We are thrilled to offer free screenings and services to seniors 55+ in our community. In addition, the public has an opportunity to check out some of the great fitness classes we offer here and even participate in the 30-minute demonstrations to see if it is something that they will like. This is a fun event that I wished lasted all day.”