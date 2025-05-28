Local golf: Strong showing by Honeycutt in SC Published 6:38 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Staff report

SUMTER, S.C. — Camden Honeycutt, a local 14-year-old golf phenom, played on a big stage on Wednesday.

Honeycutt played in the US Junior Amateur at the Quixote Club, a challenging course that he’d never seen before. Four golfers advanced, with two alternates.

Sage Bradshaw of Bluffton, S.C., shot 64 and finished first by five shots.

Honeycutt was part of a seven-way tie for second at 1-under 69. He had nine pars on the front, with two birdies and one bogey on the back.

Honeycutt was eliminated on the second playoff hole, but he gained some valuable experience. The other golfers involved in the playoff were 17 or 18.

Honeycutt’s father, Ryan, is a well-known local golfer. Immediate family members weren’t allowed to caddy, so Chace Jensen caddied for Camden.