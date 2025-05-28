Incidents and felony arrests — May 28 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny from Daves Drive reportedly occurred between 11:30 a.m. March 29 and 11:30 a.m. May 22.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Crawford Drive reportedly occurred between 11:30 a.m. May 20 and 1:06 p.m. May 22.

• An assault on Crawford Drive reportedly occurred about 4 p.m. May 22.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occurred about 8:45 a.m. May 23.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Crowder Dixon Road reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. May 23 and 2:02 p.m. May 24.

• A larceny on Gee Drive, Kannapolis reportedly occurred between 8:30 p.m. May 22 and 9:25 p.m. May 24.

• A larceny of a firearm from Linker Road, Rockwell reportedly occurred between 11 p.m. March 23 and 8:30 a.m. March 24. It was reported May 25.

• Property damage from vandalism on northbound I-85 reportedly occurred about 4:53 p.m. May 25.

• An assault on Green Gable Lane reportedly occurred about 9:16 p.m. May 25.

• Tyler Lane Floyd, 25, was charged May 23 with felony flee to elude.

• Jarrett Alan Leonard, 47, was charged May 23 with felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, possessing stolen goods and injury to personal property.

• Amber Maria Walker, 42, was charged May 23 with possession or manufacture of a weapon of mass destruction.

• Toney Louis Young, 55, was charged May 23 with death by distribution or sale.

• Bobby Joe Upright, 51, was charged May 23 with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, child abuse genera misdemeanor and simple assault.

• Cesar Antonio Juarez-Cacao, 29, was charged May 24 with failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises and possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Salisbury Police reports

• Property damage from a hit and run on Gold Hill Drive reportedly occurred about 3:40 p.m. May 23.

• An assault on North Long Street reportedly occurred between 6 and 6:45 p.m. May 23.

• An assault on Lake Drive reportedly occurred about 11:45 a.m. May 23.

• A larceny on Lincolnton Road reportedly occurred between 1:20 pm. March 23 and 1:19 p.m. May 23. Total estimated loss $40.

• An accidental shooting on Crown Point Drive reportedly occurred at 11 p.m. May 23. No injuries reported.

• A larceny from East Innes Street reportedly occurred between 2 and 2:30 p.m. May 24. Total estimated loss was $700.

• A motor vehicle theft from North Shaver Street reportedly occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. May 24,

• Property damage on South Martin Luther King Boulevard reportedly occurred between 11 p.m. May 24 and 8 a.m. May 25.

• A larceny from Pearl Street reportedly occurred about 10 a.m. May 25. Total estimated loss was $130.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on East Bank Street reportedly occurred between 11 p.m. May 23 and 1 p.m. May 25. Total estimated loss was $600.

• A burglary on Wilson Road reportedly occurred about 10:35 p.m. May 25.

• A motor vehicle theft on South Arlington Street reportedly occurred about 2 p.m. May 26.

• Shamarus Terell Chisholm, 39, was charged May 25 with felony identity theft and larceny.