House a total loss on Hurley School Road Published 12:05 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 3

SALISBURY — A fire that broke out in a small house off the main street in the 500 block of Hurley School Road sometime before 2 a.m. Sunday, May 25, appears to have started in the laundry room area according to officials.

First fire units on the scene reported they could see flames and the Franklin Fire Department requested that the American Red Cross assisted two adults and a teen who were displaced by the fire.

Because the house sits back from the roadway, there was initial clarification on whether it was an outbuilding or a residence.

No one was injured in the fire but two cats remain missing.