High school baseball: Carson removes ‘interim’ tag from Coach Alexander Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — When former Carson head baseball coach Kyle Bridges announced his resignation in December, the Cougars needed a new leader.

They stayed within the program, promoting long-time assistant JC Alexander to the head job on an interim basis.

The Cougars started 2-5, but finished 15-10, took third place in the South Piedmont Conference and won a road playoff game before losing a classic second-round game at East Rowan that will be memorable.

Carson announced this week that the “interim” tag has been removed from Alexander’s job title, and he is now the official head coach.

Alexander’s son, Dylan, is a pitcher/infielder for the Cougars.