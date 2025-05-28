Car fire spreads to part of house Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

SALISBURY — An SUV that caught on fire in the driveway of a house in the 100 block of Evening Drive on Sunday afternoon spread to part of the house, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported about 2:38 p.m. Sunday afternoon, May 25 and when firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle fully involved. The car was close to the garage, parked in the driveway and immediately there was concern about exposure. The fire did end up spreading to the garage, attic and kitchen. There were no injuries but two residents and a dog were displaced and Locke Fire Department requested assistance for them from the Red Cross.

Officials said the homeowner had been working on the car the night before and that may have accidentally led to the fire.