“Not forgotten” — Soggy Memorial Day cannot soil ceremony 

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

SALISBURY — Memorial Day’s significance differs depending on who you ask, but it was a never a question for those who braved inclement weather Monday.

The Salisbury National Cemetery Annex serves as the site for an annual ceremony recognizing Memorial Day, the date of observance in the U.S. to honor service men and women that have died. Always a solemn affair, Monday’s latest installment was dampened by rain clouds and a steady stream of precipitation. It did not matter to attendees.

For one Gold Star Family, the rain paled in comparison to the tears they have shed over the years. LCDR Michael J. Phipps, M.D., died in 2004. He was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. A Gold Star Family is one that has experienced the loss of a loved one – an immediate family member – who died as the result of active-duty military service.

The late Phipps’ widow Andrea attended Monday’s event and alongside her son-in-law and Air Force veteran Dillon Douglas and granddaughter Charlotte Douglas, laid the Gold Star wreath at the base of the American flag pole.

According to Phipps’ page on the Travis Manion Foundation website, he was the eldest of five, having one sister and three brothers. The young doctor joined the U.S. Navy to help pay for his schooling and looked forward to serving his country.

Phipps was a proud and loving father to his two daughters, Kara Lyn (1997) and Meghan Kay (2000). Both daughters attended High Point University. For her part, Andrea stays busy, actively volunteering for organizations like the Travis Manion Foundation, which she was representing this weekend.

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), one of the nation’s leading veteran service organizations, hosted The Honor Project, an annual effort to honor fallen military service members on Memorial Day weekend, including those buried at the Salisbury National Cemetery.

More than 2,500 TMF volunteers at 60 cemeteries across the country visited the resting places of 10,000 fallen heroes to place commemorative tokens and pause to reflect on the sacrifices of those service members. The Honor Project initiative demonstrates to surviving families and battle buddies that their loved ones will not be forgotten and helps educate future generations about the significance of Memorial Day.

During the ceremony on Monday, U.S. Army Chaplain Linda Murtala spoke to the crowd to share a few thoughts about the sacrifices of soldiers, sailors and all enlisted men and women.

“Throughout history, brave souls have answered the call of duty, standing firm in the face of adversity so that we may live in a nation built on the principles of liberty and justice,” Murtala said. “… They did not ask for recognition or reward; they believed in something greater than themselves — the promise of a free and prosperous America.”

Murtala took time to address Vietnam War veterans during her remarks.

“Your courage, resilience and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” she said. “You endured challenges beyond measure … Many of you returned to a nation that did not fully understand the depth of your service, yet you carried on with unwavering strength.

“Today, we honor you. We recognize your dedication, your sacrifices and the impact you had on history. Your service paved the way for future generations of veterans, setting a precedent of honor and perseverance.”

Murtala called those veterans heroes, adding that the nation owes them more than words can express.

She also reminded visitors to remember the reason for the holiday.

“Today, we gather in solemn remembrance,” she said. “Memorial Day is more than just a holiday. It is a sacred moment to pause, reflect and honor the men and women who have laid down their lives for the freedoms we hold dear.

“… So as we enjoy the day with family and friends as we gather at parades and ceremonies, let us take a moment of silence. Let us bow our heads in gratitude and remembrance. To our fallen heroes, we say you are not forgotten. Your courage inspires us. Your sacrifice humbles us and today we stand in your honor.”