Letter: Injured police officers Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

First of all, thanks to Judge Dixon for her column explaining the law as it applies to the young thugs that beat the two police at the Cheerwine Festival. My question is who will be responsible for the officer’s medical bills, rehab, lost wages, pain and suffering? Will it be the taxpayers, or the little darlings that committed the crime, or maybe their “parents?” My hope is a full recovery for the injured and solace for their families.

— Richard Evans

Spencer