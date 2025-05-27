Latest edition of Salisbury the Magazine available soon Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.comm

It’s almost June and that means the summer issue of Salisbury the Magazine is hot off the presses and ready to be distributed Wednesday.

Maggie Blackwell’s Editor’s Letter titled “A hot issue for summer,” welcomes the reader to this issue and highlights the stories found there.

The cover story, titled “Forging Ahead: Blacksmith Chuck Payne crafts custom knives,” by Ben White with photos by Sean Meyers, shares through word and pictures the story of Payne’s craft and shows some of the process and tools of the trade that are needed to get from a piece of steel to one of his custom knives.

Brenda Zimmerman’s story “Living religion, not just practicing it,” with pictures by Meyers, tells of longtime pastor, the Rev. Thomas D. Lee White, his call and ministry at White Rock AME Zion Church in Granite Quarry. White will be retiring soon after 40 years at the church with his last Sunday there planned for the second Sunday in June.

A special program for high school students is told about in another article by Zimmerman with photos by Meyers. It is titled “The Power of Opportunity; Novant Bridges to Healthcare program gives high school students a chance to explore the career.” The story tells what students get to learn while in the program and shares some reflections from some of the students.

And don’t miss the recurring features that are included in this edition such as Bookish with Lovetta Ealy Moore reviewing the book titled ‘Harlem Rhapsody’ by Victoria Christopher Murray. This issue’s Rowan Original, titled “Family Man: John Leatherman has heart for youth” by Blackwell and photos by Meyers is a Q&A with Leatherman as he shares about his life, family and service in the community helping youth. The story about the Modern Masterpieces, which are on display at Waterworks, is titled Wassily Kandinsky: One Piece at a time. It is by Lillian Heitman Gascoigne with submitted photos of the artwork, and Kandinsky’s artwork. And there’s the Through the Lens photo by Judy Klusman of her fairy iris, and the Local Color feature is an oil canvas painting titled “A View at the Beach” by Christopher Smith.

Copies of Salisbury the Magazine are available around town or you can visit the Salisbury Post office and request a copy at the front desk.