Kannapolis Memorial Day ceremony carries on despite rain Published 12:08 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — The annual memorial day initially planned for Veteran’s Park was moved inside city hall midday Monday, with well over 100 in attendance at the ceremony, with a focus on the war on terrorism.

Master of Ceremonies Jimmy Wilson of the Beaver-Pittman American Legion Post 115 pointed out to those attending that the day’s program had a photo of the World Trade Twin Towers on fire on Sept. 11, 2001, as a reminder that the country continues its war on terrorism. During his recognition of Gold Star families and veterans from previous wars, he also asked everyone in attendance who currently serves to stand for recognition and thanks.

Mayor Darrell Hinnant welcomed all to the annual event and thanked organizers for helping get the event moved indoors so it could carry on, “because this is far too important a day for us to cancel.”

He noted that he had visited the National Cemetery and seeing the headstones spread out across the grass “was a somber reminder of the high cost of freedom,” and that he stood in honor and gratitude for all service members.

Wilson pointed out that for Gold Star families, “every day is Memorial Day,” and said there would always be a need for the sacrifices of both soldiers and the families who support them.

Presentation of colors was made by the A.L. Brown High School Navy Jr. ROTC Color Guard, and the day’s guest speaker was First Sergeant Terry Rodell, USMC Retired and A.L. Brown High School NJROTC instructor.

The national anthem was sung by Betsy Cunningham, and the music included “Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning,” “Amazing Grace,” “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless the USA,” and “It Has Always Been the Soldier.” An Armed Forces medley was played to recognize all service members present: Army, Navy, Marines, U.S. Air force, U.S. Coast Guard and Space Force.

The G.I. House introduction was made by Cott Trott, historian of Post 115, and Auxiliary Unit recognition by the unit President Lois Hall Compton.

Placement of the Memorial Wreath was made by Farrar Griggs, Commander of Post 115, whose wife, Cindy, made sure everyone had a traditional poppy pinned on for the day.

A collection of members of the Patriot Guard were also on hand for the ceremony complete with the truck honoring the Montford Point Marines, a Black crew who trained during the day and worked nights to build their own structures.

The Kannapolis Police Department Honor Guard offered a rifle salute and Taps was played by Brent Messenger, band director at A.L. Brown High School.