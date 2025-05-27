Graduation photos: West Rowan High School

Samantha Grace Elliott and William Alan Elliott look up into the stands and wave as they wait to get their diplomas. – Karen Kistler
West Rowan High School seniors enter the stadium for the graduation ceremony. — Karen Kistler
Ilana Brooke Gonsalves gives a big grin after receiving her diploma. – Karen Kistler
Isabella Jean Sharpless smiles as she shows her diploma to those in the stands. – Karen Kistler
Standing on the stage before the ceremony are from left, speakers Ce’Airee Watkins, Meredith Martin, Emma Crider and Madalyn Davis and school principal Dylan Johnson. – Karen Kistler
West Rowan High School seniors were asked to stand and clap for those who have encouraged them through their school years. – Karen Kistler
West Rowan High School graduates prepare to move their tassels after the ceremony. — Karen Kistler
With lots of smiles, West Rowan High School graduates are congratulated as leave the stadium. — Karen Kistler